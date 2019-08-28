Tropical Storm Will Reach Puerto Rico Today And Expected To Hit Florida As A Category 2 Hurricane

By BRETT CLARKSON & TONYA ALANEZ 3 minutes ago
  • National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Dorian picked up strength overnight and is expected to hit Puerto Rico later Wednesday with heavy winds before getting even stronger on its way to the Bahamas and then Florida where it is forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 storm over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

“Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas,” Senior Hurricane Specialist John Cangialosi wrote in the hurricane center’s latest update.

At 5 a.m. Dorian was positioned about 85 miles southeast of St. Croix with maximum winds of 60 mph — a 10 mph increase from Tuesday — as it moved northwest at 13 mph.

