Tropical Wave In East Atlantic Has 60% Chance Of Developing National Hurricane Center Says

A tropical wave that formed in the Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles west of the African coast has a 60% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said.

The showers and thunderstorms “continue to show signs of organization,” the hurricane center said in its 2 a.m. Monday tropical weather outlook.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive enough to support additional development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic,” the outlook said.

