The tropics Are Hot: New Depression Likely; Other Systems Being Watched By Hurricane Center

By DOUG PHILLIPS & VICTORIA BALLARD 22 minutes ago
  • Tropics on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
    National Hurricane Center

A tropical system off the coast of Africa is likely to become a tropical depression by the middle of the week, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday night.

It’s one of three systems — and a likely fourth — beside Hurricane Dorian that are being monitored in the tropics.

The large area of thunderstorms and showers is gradually becoming better organized, and conditions are conducive to development, the hurricane center said. It has an 80% chance of development in the next five days, the center said.

