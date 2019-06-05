Trump Administration Bars Federal Research Involving Human Fetal Tissue

The Trump administration will not allow the National Institutes of Health to do research that involves using human fetal tissue derived from elective abortions. The move was quickly cheered by abortion rights foes. Such research can continue if it's privately funded or conducted by universities.

The Department of Health and Human Services says that within the NIH, "research that requires new acquisition of fetal tissue from elective abortions will not be conducted." It was not immediately clear how many projects would be affected by the ban.

Outside of the government, current research projects that are funded by NIH grants can continue, HHS said in a statement issued Wednesday. But any researchers who want to renew those projects or apply for new grants involving fetal tissue will have to undergo a review by an ethics advisory board, the agency said.

"This is a major pro-life victory and we thank President Trump for taking decisive action," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion rights group the Susan B. Anthony List.

The new limits come months after the Trump administration was reported to have told the NIH to stop acquiring new fetal tissue in the fall of 2018.

Scientists say research using fetal tissue could bring a number of breakthroughs, in areas from antiviral HIV drugs to cancer research. But abortion rights opponents say that using fetal tissue in research is an affront to human dignity.

Health and Human Services says that its decision follows a review of all government research projects involving fetal tissue, an effort that it says began last September.

Because of that review, HHS said, it canceled a research contract with the University of California, San Francisco — a contract that had previously been renewed in 90-day increments. The final extension ends on June 5, the agency said.

The health services department adds that it "is continuing to review whether adequate alternatives exist to the use of human fetal tissue from elective abortions in HHS-funded research and will ensure that efforts to develop such alternatives are funded and accelerated."

