Trump Administration Puts New Restrictions On Cuba Travel

By 1 hour ago
  • Secretary of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and others, wait to enter 10 Downing Street, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in London.
    Secretary of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and others, wait to enter 10 Downing Street, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in London.
    Alex Brandon / Associated Press

The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the U.S. will no longer allow the group educational and cultural trips known as “people to people” travel to the island. Those trips have been used by thousands of American citizens to visit the island even before the U.S. restored full diplomatic relations with the communist government in December 2014.

Treasury said it would also deny permission for private and corporate aircraft and boats. However, commercial airline flights appear to be unaffected and travel for university groups, academic research, journalism and professional meetings will continue to be allowed.

“It kills the people-to-people category, which is the most common way for the average American to travel to Cuba,” said Collin Laverty, head of Cuba Educational Travel, one of the largest Cuba travel companies in the U.S.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the measures are a response to what it calls Cuba’s “destabilizing role” in the Western Hemisphere, including support for the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

“Cuba continues to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere, providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up U.S. adversaries in places like Venezuela and Nicaragua by fomenting instability, undermining the rule of law, and suppressing democratic processes,” he said. “This administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime. These actions will help to keep U.S. dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and security services.”

The new restrictions had been previewed by national security adviser John Bolton in an April speech in Miami to veterans of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion but details of the changed were public until Tuesday. Treasury said the sanctions would take effect on Wednesday after they are published in the Federal Register.

Tags: 
Cuba
cuba u.s. relations
Cuba travel
news
Donald Trump

Related Content

Southcom Boss, At FIU Forum, Insists Cuba, Russia, China Are Venezuela's Real Invaders

By May 22, 2019
Jose A. Iglesias / Miami Herald

When we talk about security in the Americas these days, Venezuela dominates the conversation. That was the case Wednesday at Florida International University – where the top U.S. military official here addressed the debate over U.S. intervention in the Venezuela crisis.

Cuba Finally Connects To The Internet. Too Bad The U.S. Has Disconnected From Cuba.

By May 30, 2019
Desmond Boylan / AP

COMMENTARY

Four years ago this month I sat in a Wynwood restaurant with a bunch of rookie Cuban entrepreneurs and watched their eyes bug out.

Cuba Legalizes Private Wi-Fi, Importation Of Routers

By May 29, 2019
Associated Press

Cuba is legalizing private Wi-Fi networks and the importation of equipment like routers, eliminating one of the world's tightest restrictions on internet use.

The measure announced by state media Wednesday provides a legal status to thousands of Cubans who created homemade digital networks with smuggled equipment that was illegal but generally tolerated by authorities in recent years. It also appears to allow private businesses to provide internet to customers, the potential start in Cuba of internet cafes that are virtually unknown here.

Cuba Hopes A Catfish Will Solve Its Food Crisis. But Is It Wrecking The Island's Ecosystem?

By 14 hours ago
YouTube

During heavy rains last year in a small town outside Havana, people saw something remarkable. Large freshwater catfish called claria were swimming in the flooded streets. In a video posted on YouTube, excited locals splash out to grab them.

But that happy scene was also an environmental alert. Claria are an invasive species in Cuba. They’re supposed to be confined to aquaculture fisheries, where they’re bred for food. Outside those farms – as these claria obviously were – they’re notorious for devouring anything in their paths.

‘They’re Late To This’: Cubans In Miami React To Internet Access To Be Allowed On The Island

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra & Tim Padgett May 30, 2019
Associated Press

The days of depending on designated Wi-Fi areas and being persecuted by police for using illicit private internet devices in Cuba may soon be over after state-run media announced that private use of Wi-Fi and other forms of internet access will be legalized on the island this summer.