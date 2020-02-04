Trump Invites Venezuelan SWAT Hero – And Regime Escapee – To State Of The Union

There was speculation that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó would be invited to President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. One guest of honor will be a Venezuelan – but his name is Ivan Simonovis.

Trump recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president and supports his movement to oust the socialist regime there. But Trump did not meet with Guaidó over the weekend — even though Guaidó was in Miami and Trump was just an hour north in Palm Beach.

So rumors abounded that Guaidó would be Trump’s guest at his State of the Union speech. Instead, Trump has invited Simonovis — a former Venezuelan police hero who escaped to Florida last year after 15 years in detention.

In 1998, a year before Venezuela's socialist revolution came to power, Simonovis led a SWAT team rescue of a hostage. But while he was Caracas’ police chief in 2004, then-President Hugo Chávez jailed him for ordering cops to fire on pro-regime demonstrators, which he denies. Ten years later, Simonovis was put under house arrest — and last May security forces loyal to Guaidó secretly let him out.

Simonovis will be one of 11 people Trump will mention during his State of the Union address.