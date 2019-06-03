Trump To Launch Re-Election Bid In Orlando

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Christopher Collier / WUSF News
Originally published on June 3, 2019 10:52 am

As a sign of the importance of Florida in the 2020 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that he will announce his re-election bid at a June 18 rally in Orlando. 

“I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally!” Trump tweeted.

While he will make the announcement in Orlando, Trump has already been holding campaign-style events across the country, including a May 8 rally in Panama City Beach. Trump won Florida during the 2016 election, capturing 49 percent of the vote, while Democrat Hillary Clinton received 47.8 percent.

Along with wins in key Midwest states, the Florida victory helped send Trump to the White House.

