Trump’s Endangered Species Plan An ‘Assault Against Nature,’ Rep. Buchanan Says

By 2 minutes ago
  • An endangered Florida panther scratching at a tree in the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.
    An endangered Florida panther scratching at a tree in the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Originally published on August 26, 2019 11:59 am

A Republican Congressman from Florida sent a letter to the Trump Administration Monday criticizing its plans to weaken protections for endangered species.

The White House's latest proposal to roll back the Endangered Species Act would eliminate automatic protections for threatened species, lessen requirements for scientific review, and reduce consultation with federal agencies before approving permits for things, like oil and gas drilling.

In a press release, Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Sarasota) called the latest move “an assault against nature."

He wrote a letter urging the secretaries of interior and commerce to reconsider the plan.

Click here to view Buchanan’s letter.

Buchanan said these safeguards have kept these animals alive for nearly half a century.

He noted the recent United Nations report showing that one million species of plants and animals are now threatened with extinction across the globe.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
endangered species
environment

Related Content

Keys Crowd Says Keep Key Deer On Endangered Species List

By Aug 23, 2019
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

U.S. Fish & Wildlife officials Thursday evening faced a crowd of Keys residents strongly opposed to removing the Key deer from the Endangered Species List.

Regulators Could Lower Protections For Several Florida Species

By Aug 19, 2019

Update: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is holding a meeting this week on delisting endangered species. Officials only plan to talk about Key deer, although other species are up for consideration. The story has been edited to reflect the updated information. 

Federal wildlife officials will discuss the status of the endangered Key deer Thursday. This comes as the Trump administration rolls back protections under the Endangered Species Act.

Trump Administration Makes Major Changes To Protections For Endangered Species

By Aug 12, 2019

In a move that critics say will hurt plants, animals and other species as they face mounting threats, the Trump administration is making major changes to how the Endangered Species Act is implemented. The U.S. Department of Interior on Monday announced a suite of long-anticipated revisions to the nation's premier wildlife conservation law, which is credited with bringing back the bald eagle and grizzly bears, among other species.