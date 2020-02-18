Trump Sanctions Russia’s Largest Oil Company For Helping Maduro In Venezuela

By BY MICHAEL WILNER AND NORA GAMEZ TORRES / El Nuevo Herald 22 seconds ago
  • Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, is met by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Caracas on Feb. 6, 2020.
    Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, is met by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Caracas on Feb. 6, 2020.
    VENEZUELA MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced significant new sanctions on Tuesday targeting Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company, for helping Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro circumvent U.S. sanctions.

The new U.S. sanctions will affect “anyone engaging in activity” with Rosneft Trading S.A., senior administration officials said, characterizing the company as the “primary culprit” of a campaign to evade Washington’s pressure campaign on the Maduro regime.

“This is a reaction to the growing and increasingly central role of Rosneft in the affairs of Venezuela,” one senior administration official said, “with Rosneft now trading over half of the oil now coming out of Venezuela, and actively evading sanctions — engaging in ruses, engaging in deception.”

