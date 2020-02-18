Trump Sanctions Russia’s Largest Oil Company For Helping Maduro In Venezuela

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced significant new sanctions on Tuesday targeting Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company, for helping Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro circumvent U.S. sanctions.

The new U.S. sanctions will affect “anyone engaging in activity” with Rosneft Trading S.A., senior administration officials said, characterizing the company as the “primary culprit” of a campaign to evade Washington’s pressure campaign on the Maduro regime.

“This is a reaction to the growing and increasingly central role of Rosneft in the affairs of Venezuela,” one senior administration official said, “with Rosneft now trading over half of the oil now coming out of Venezuela, and actively evading sanctions — engaging in ruses, engaging in deception.”

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.