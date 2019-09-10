Trump Says ‘Bad People’ Could Exploit Disaster In Bahamas, So He Won’t Relax Evacuee Restrictions

President Donald Trump dismissed bipartisan calls from Florida lawmakers to ease entry requirements for people fleeing Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in the Bahamas, saying “totally proper documentation" is needed to ensure “very bad people” don’t exploit the disaster.

Florida lawmakers have urged Trump to waive some visa requirements to help expedite evacuation efforts. Confusion has flourished over documentation requirements, with dozens of people in Freeport being ordered off a ferry bound for Fort Lauderdale Sunday night because they didn’t have visas.

Trump told reporters Monday on the White House lawn the federal government needs to be “very careful” because some people in the Bahamas aren’t in the island nation legally and could be dangerous.

