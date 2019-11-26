Trump in South Florida; Epstein Update; Jerome Golden Center; Hidden Brain

On the Nov. 26th episode of Sundial:

Trump Homecoming Rally

President Donald Trump is in South Florida Tuesday for a homecoming rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. He and first lady Melania Trump recently changed their official residency from New York to Florida. Trump's visit is part of his re-election campaign, which is in full swing with less than a year until the 2020 presidential elections. Marc Lotter is director of strategic communications for Trump’s re-election campaign. He explained the president’s strategy for winning Florida again in 2020.

Palm Beach Post Sues To Unseal Jeffrey Epstein Testimony

The Palm Beach Post has filed a lawsuit to obtain the grand jury testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The Post’s suit comes as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues its investigation into Epstein’s treatment and prosecution through the criminal justice system in Palm Beach County. John Pacenti is a reporter for the Palm Beach Post. He explained the role then-Palm Beach State Attorney Barry Kricher played in Jeffrey Epstein’s lenient original sentence.

Jerome Golden Center Closes

The Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Health in Palm Beach County closed in October, leaving 3,800 indigent patients without necessary services. It was the only publicly run mental health facility in the county. The center shut down because of financial mismanagement. The county has since stepped in to help. Former patients at the Jerome Golden Center can now call a 211 helpline to access needed services. Nancy Bolton is an assistant county administrator. She explained how the county is responding to the needs of the mentally ill in Palm Beach.

NPR Podcast Hidden Brain

The NPR podcast Hidden Brain explores the subconscious drivers that control human behavior and our relationships with others. Shankar Vendantam is NPR’s social science correspondent and the show’s host. “Much of our lives happens outside of our conscious awareness. And by trying to be aware of some of those forces, we can live more conscious, more intentional and more meaningful lives.” Sundial's Luis Hernandez spoke with Vandatam about how he got into journalism and their process of putting the show together.