Trump Visits Southcom To Tout Anti-Drug Push; Claims Venezuela, Cuba Policy 'Under Control'

By 52 minutes ago
  • President Trump at Southcom in Doral on Friday listening to an interagency briefing on the recent drug-interdiction push in the Caribbean
    President Trump at Southcom in Doral on Friday listening to an interagency briefing on the recent drug-interdiction push in the Caribbean
    Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

President Trump came to Southcom in Doral today to tout his administration’s new anti-narcotics push in the Caribbean. But the visit was as much about Venezuela as it was about drugs.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you. 

In a season of political setbacks for President Trump, his interagency briefing at Southcom gave him a chance to claim a policy success. Since April, U.S. military and law enforcement have made a serious new drug-interdiction push in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

“Southcom’s surge operation, conducted with key regional partners, has resulted in more than 1,000 arrests and the interdiction of 120 metric tons – I can only tell you that’s a lot – of narcotics worth billions and billions of dollars," Trump said, seated alongside Southcom commander Admiral Craig Faller as well as several cabinet members including Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

But the political undercurrent of the Southcom event was Venezuela – and by extension, Cuba. Since last year, Trump has pledged to South Florida’s large Venezuelan and Cuban communities that he’s spearheading the ouster of their native countries’ authoritarian regimes.

Trump is hoping Latino voters here – especially Cubans – will help him win Florida again in November. The anti-narcotics push is meant largely to cut off illicit cash to communist Cuba’s ally Venezuela – whose socialist president, Nicolás Maduro (whom the U.S. does not recognize as the country's legitimate head of state) and top government and military leaders have been indicted in the U.S. for drug trafficking.

“We’re going to be fighting for Venezuela, we’re going to be fighting from, for our friends from Cuba," Trump said. "They know that we’ve been doing that and so many other places, but Cuba, Venezuela, we have it very well under control.”

But many Venezuelans here are questioning whether Trump’s regime change strategy is working – especially after he said recently he'd now be willing to talk with Maduro. (He later clarified the remark to mean he would talk with Maduro only to discuss Maduro's exit from power.) Trump met with expat leaders at a Doral church after his visit to Southcom.

Tags: 
President Trump
Southcom
Doral
drug interdiction
Caribbean
Venezuela
Cuba
Nicolas Maduro
Craig Faller
Mark Esper
news
Local News

Related Content

'Party Coming To An End': U.S. Charges Against Top Venezuelan Leaders Include South Florida

By Mar 26, 2020
Ariana Cubillos / AP

Thursday morning the Trump Administration charged the President of Venezuela and top regime officials with corruption and narco-terrorism against the U.S. And a large part of the federal indictments were focused on South Florida.

U.S. Lays Out 'Transition' Plan To Oust Maduro, Hold New Venezuelan Elections. Is It Feasible?

By Mar 31, 2020
Matias Delacroix / AP

The U.S. on March 26 indicted authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on narco-terrorism charges. Just days later the Trump Administration has laid out a "transition plan" for finally getting rid of Maduro.

Do Latin American Expats Consider Trump A Democracy Crusader Or Dictatorial Caudillo?

By Jun 15, 2020

In one of the most controversial moments of one of America’s most controversial presidencies, Donald Trump this month sent National Guard troops to Washington's D.C.'s Lafayette Square, near the White House. Pepper spray was fired to disperse what videos show were largely peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality and racism.

Trump says he supports the protesters’ cause. But his unusual military response has divided Americans – including Latin American expats here in South Florida.