Two Dead In Plane Crash Off Marathon

By 1 minute ago
  • Two people died in a plane crash off Marathon Sunday morning.
    Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Two people were killed in a small plane crash off Marathon Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The 1961 Cessna 210 Centurion crashed into the water near Rachel Key, a small island off Marathon's gulf side.

The two people, whose identities have not been released, are believed to be the only two on board the plane, according to the sheriff's office.

The plane was scheduled to take off from the Marathon Airport at 6 a.m., according to flight logs. The crash was discovered after a boater saw a body in the water at about 9 a.m. and called the Coast Guard.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Service dive team and federal aviation authorities will be investigating the crash site and FWC is the lead agency on the investigation.

Initial investigation suggests the plane was headed for Savannah, Ga., according to the sheriff's office.

