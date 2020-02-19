Two Women Found Dead In Car That Fell Into Water Off Fisher Island Ferry

A blue Mercedes-Benz with the bodies of two women inside has been recovered by rescue divers after the car fell from the Fisher Island Ferry, Miami-Dade police said early Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers found two “unresponsive females” late Tuesday night in the car that sunk in Government Cut earlier in the evening, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Divers located the vehicle, submerged in the area of Government Cut, near Fisher Island. The vehicle was recovered from the water, and investigators discovered two deceased females inside,” police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in the statement.

