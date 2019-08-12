Tuesday 8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - Unlike Father, Unlike Son - When a prisoner is killed in their custody, DI Goodman and the team are under pressure to solve the case quickly. Humphrey’s father visits Saint Marie intent on meddling in his son’s life.



Jack Harmer, accused of murdering Sally Mason, is himself shot dead in his prison cell and a car is seen speeding away from the scene. Sally’s widower, a pastor, is seen on CCTV with a gun but cleared when it is proved the gun was never fired. Harmer’s pregnant widow Mae took out life insurance on him and enters the frame, along with her former lover, Harmer’s brother Paul. Goodman’s investigation is interrupted by a visit from his lofty barrister father Martin, who wants him to return to England and make up with his ex-wife. However, after seeing his son’s skill in solving the murder he relents and encourages him to do well in his job.