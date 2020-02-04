UPDATE: Reports Say Venezuela's Guaidó Will Attend State Of The Union With Simonovis

This story was updated at 7 pm

Bloomberg is reporting that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has after all been invited to attend President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night along with fellow Venezuelan Iván Simonovis.

Trump recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president and supports his movement to oust the socialist regime there. But Trump did not meet with Guaidó over the weekend — even though Guaidó was in Miami and Trump was just an hour north in Palm Beach.

So rumors abounded that Guaidó would be Trump’s guest at his State of the Union speech. Instead, the White House announced Tuesday afternoon that Trump had invited Simonovis — a former Venezuelan police hero who escaped to Florida last year after 15 years in detention.

Then Tuesday evening came reports quoting Trump Administration officials that Guaidó had been asked to attend as well.

In 1998, a year before Venezuela's socialist revolution came to power, Simonovis led a SWAT team rescue of a hostage. But while he was Caracas’ police chief in 2004, then-President Hugo Chávez jailed him for ordering cops to fire on pro-regime demonstrators, which he denies. Ten years later, Simonovis was put under house arrest — and last May security forces loyal to Guaidó secretly let him out.

Guaidó and Simonovis will be among a dozen people Trump plans to mention during his State of the Union address.