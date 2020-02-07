U.S. Diplomat: Sanctions Likely For Countries 'Making Money On Venezuelans' Misery'

By 36 seconds ago
  • U.S. Charge d'Affaires for Venezuela James Story (right) at the AS/COA's Venezuela forum Thursday night with Council of the Americas Vice President Eric Farnsworth at the AS/COA's Coral Gables venue.
    U.S. Charge d'Affaires for Venezuela James Story (right) at the AS/COA's Venezuela forum Thursday night with Council of the Americas Vice President Eric Farnsworth at the AS/COA's Coral Gables venue.
    Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

The Venezuela crisis is feeling a lot like the Cold War today. As Russia’s foreign minister arrived in Caracas Thursday night, the U.S. warned Moscow its aid to Venezuela will now have “costs.” WLRN spoke with one of the U.S.’s top diplomats on Venezuela to learn what that means.

James Story is chargé d’affaires at the “virtual” U.S. embassy for Venezuela. Virtual because it’s located at the U.S. embassy in Colombia, since the U.S. no longer has diplomatic ties with the regime in Venezuela. The U.S. instead recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Story was in Miami Thursday evening for a forum on Venezuela hosted by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas. A day after Guaidó met with President Trump in the Oval Office, Story told WLRN a new round of economic sanctions may be in the offing – not just against Venezuela but its allies, like Russia.

“Secondary sanctions are certainly an area we have to pay very close attention to now," Story said. "There are certain companies who are making a lot of money on the misery of Venezuelans – from countries that have absolutely no desire to see an improvement in the situation in Venezuela.”

One Russian company likely targeted is the oil firm Rosneft, which is helping export Venezuelan crude in spite of U.S. efforts to block it. The U.S. special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, warned Thursday night this “will no longer be cost-free” for Russia. That’s a big reason Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

But Story said beyond sanctions, the U.S. and the almost 60 other countries that recognize Guaidó need better coordination to oust Maduro.

“The international community, I think, we have to come together, operate together, in order to put that additional pressure on the regime to get to the negotiating table for free and fair presidential elections,” Story said.

The U.S. also worries Maduro may try to jail Guaidó when he returns to Venezuela iyn the coming days.

Those fears were raised on Thursday when, perhaps in retaliation for Guaidó's huddle with Trump at the White House, the Maduro regime re-imprisoned six American executives from the Houston-based oil company Citgo. The executives were arrested in Venezuela in 2017 over corruption allegations they deny, but had recently been only under house arrest in Caracas. The Trump Administration accuses the Maduro regime of using the "Citgo 6" as pawns in the U.S.-Venezuela dispute.

Tags: 
Venezuela
Russia
U.S.
James Story
Americas Society/Council of the Americas
Juan Guaido
President Trump
U.S. sanctions
Rosneft
Venezuelan oil
Elliott Abrams
Sergey Lavrov
Citgo
Citgo 6
news
Local News

Related Content

UPDATE: Trump Hails Venezuela's Guaidó At State Of The Union Address

By Feb 4, 2020
Patrick Semansky / AP via Miami Herald

This story was updated at 10 p.m.

Though it was a last-minute surprise, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó was after all invited to attend President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night and was hailed by Trump during the speech as Venezuela's "true and legitimate President."

Guaidó Game Plan: Did World Tour Revive Stalled Quest To Oust Venezuelan Regime?

By Feb 3, 2020
Gaston de Cardenas / AP via Miami Herald

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó rallied Venezuelan expats on Saturday at the Miami Airport Convention Center, an event that marked the end of a two-week world tour that included Europe and Canada. The aim was to rekindle international support for his campaign to oust authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which started a year ago.

WLRN’s Tim Padgett was with Guaidó on Saturday. Padgett spoke with WLRN’s Luis Hernandez about whether Guaidó’s movement still has a future – and why he didn't get to meet President Trump.