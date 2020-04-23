U.S. Pressures China To Close Wet Markets Thought To Be Source Of COVID-19

By 1 hour ago
  • The Wuhan Baishazhou Market in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, shown last week. China's wet markets have come in for criticism after one was identified as the likely source of the novel coronavirus.
    The Wuhan Baishazhou Market in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, shown last week. China's wet markets have come in for criticism after one was identified as the likely source of the novel coronavirus.
    Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on April 23, 2020 5:49 am

The U.S. is calling on China to permanently shut down the country's wet markets, where the deadly coronavirus is thought to have first emerged late last year, as Australia urged an international scientific investigation of the health risks associated with them.

In a statement following a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a connection between pathogens that jump from animals to humans and the traditional Chinese markets, where vendors in small, tightly packed stalls sell vegetables, live fish and meat.

Although some of the markets sell wild animals, the vast majority of them do not. Such markets are common not only in China, but throughout Asia and parts of the Middle East.

"Given the strong link between illegal wildlife sold in wet markets and zoonotic diseases, the United States has called on the People's Republic of China to permanently close its wildlife wet markets and all markets that sell illegal wildlife. I call on all ASEAN governments to do the same," Pompeo said in the statement.

Although Beijing officially banned the country's wildlife trade in February, it has resisted closing the wet markets, which are vital to meeting the day-to-day needs of most Chinese. The government's state-controlled media have even run stories recently touting the markets' cleanliness. Following Pompeo's statement, China's foreign ministry emphasized again that it has closed down all live animal markets in the country.

The call from the U.S. came as Australia's Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud urged an international scientific investigation into the health risks associated with the wet markets.

"It only makes sense that we go and investigate these wildlife wet markets, to understand the risks that they pose to human health and also to biosecurity," Littleproud told reporters in Toowomba, a town about 50 miles west of Brisbane, on Thursday, according to The Canberra Times.

"It is the responsibility of all global nations to undertake this work in a scientific manner, in a calm and methodical way, to understand the risks and whether they can be mitigated," he said.

In January, China closed the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan where the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to have emerged. But this month, the stalls at the market began reopening, though as Reuters notes, "their future looks uncertain with few customers as the virus stigma persists."

Last week, the World Health Organization's Secretary General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave qualified support to the reopening of the wet markets.

"WHO's position is that when these markets are allowed to reopen it should only be on the condition that they conform to stringent food safety and hygiene standards," Tedros said last Friday. "Governments must rigorously enforce bans on the sale and trade of wildlife for food."

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized the WHO for its position.

"I'm totally puzzled by this decision," he told Australia's 9News last week. "We need to protect the world against potential sources of outbreaks of these types of viruses."

The 2003 SARS virus, a predecessor to the current pandemic, is also thought to have come from a wet market in southern China similar to the one in Wuhan.

Speaking earlier this month on Fox & Friends, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key figure of the White House coronavirus task force, said of China's wet markets: "It boggles my mind how, when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface, that we just don't shut it down."

"I don't know what else has to happen to get us to appreciate that," he said.

Later, some 70 House and Senate lawmakers sent a letter to the World Health Organization urging it to support the closure of the markets.

NPR's Emily Feng in Beijing contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
China
U.S. China relations
Coronavirus
COVID-19
news

Related Content

COVID Cold War: Trump And Cuba Tout Their Coronavirus Meds. But Do Scientists?

By Apr 20, 2020
Gobierno de Cuba (left); AP (right)

In Washington this month, President Trump announced the U.S. had just “bought a tremendous amount of hydroxychloroquine.” That’s the anti-malaria drug he insists is the most promising treatment for the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. "A game-changer,” the conservative leader likes to say.

In Havana, Eduardo Martínez – head of BioCubaFarma, communist Cuba’s state-run biotech and pharmaceutical industry – just as often touts the island’s anti-dengue drug interferon alpha 2B (or alfa 2b), which he and the government insist is a COVID-19 wonder drug.

China Raises Wuhan Death Stats By Half To Account For Reporting Delays And Omissions

By Apr 17, 2020

China has made a huge upward adjustment to its official count of COVID-19 victims in Wuhan — the city where the novel coronavirus was first identified in December — adding nearly 1,300 deaths.

The change comes on the same day that the worldwide number of confirmed infections topped 2 million for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with well over a quarter of those in the U.S. Some 145,000 have died across the globe, with more than 33,000 of the deaths in the U.S.

China Reports 169 New Coronavirus Cases — Highest In 5 Weeks

By Apr 13, 2020

China is reporting its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than five weeks, saying most of them originated abroad.

Officials said Monday that mainland China had 169 new confirmed cases of infection, with 61 of them described as "asymptomatic" COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The government said 98 of the cases were "imported" by people arriving from abroad. The total figure represents the highest number of new cases since March 6.

Expat In Post-Lockdown Wuhan: 'Things Will Never Be The Same'

By Apr 8, 2020

Originally from Cameroon, Pisso Nseke's work as a business consultant took him to Wuhan, China — where he was trapped when the city where the coronavirus first emerged sealed itself off from the world in January.

That changed on Wednesday. After 76 days, Nseke and the other residents of Wuhan are finally able to leave the city.