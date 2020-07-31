U.S. Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal With Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline For Coronavirus Vaccine

By 27 minutes ago
  • Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, holds a model of the coronavirus as he testifies at a US Senate hearing to review Operation Warp Speed: the researching, manufacturing, and distributing of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine, in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2020.
    Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, holds a model of the coronavirus as he testifies at a US Senate hearing to review Operation Warp Speed: the researching, manufacturing, and distributing of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine, in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2020.
    SAUL LOEB / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on July 31, 2020 12:02 pm

The federal government has reached a deal worth up to $2.1 billion with drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline as part of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's push to have a coronavirus vaccine widely available by early 2021.

The money will go toward clinical trials, scaling up manufacturing and purchasing 100 million doses of the vaccine.

This is the sixth vaccine candidate to join Operation Warp Speed's portfolio, and the largest vaccine deal to date. The federal government has also made deals with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer.

"The portfolio of vaccines being assembled for Operation Warp Speed increases the odds that we will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a written statement announcing the deal.

However, the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate is not as far along in the research process as some of the others, a handful of which are already in phase three clinical trials. So far, the Sanofi/GSK vaccine has only been studied in preclinical trials.

Human studies for the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate are expected to begin in September. If the data shows the vaccine is safe and effective, the companies could seek Food and Drug Administration approval sometime in the first half of 2021.

Pharmaceutical companies have been under pressure to keep COVID-19 therapies and vaccines affordable, particularly when the federal government — and taxpayers — have offered substantial funding toward research and development.

"We're committed to making any vaccine that is developed through this collaboration affordable and through mechanisms that offer fair access for all people," GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley said in April. The company said it "does not expect to profit from our portfolio of collaborations for COVID-19 vaccines during this pandemic."

Sanofi plans to reinvest potential vaccine profits back into coronavirus research and manufacturing capacity, according to a company spokesperson. It is also committed to "affordable" pricing to countries for the "duration of the pandemic phase."

If approved, the 100 million doses of this vaccine will be available to Americans at no cost, according to the announcement by the Department of Health and Human Services. However, health care providers could charge to administer the vaccine.

The companies also announced a deal with the United Kingdom for 60 million doses of the vaccine on Wednesday, but the value of the deal was not disclosed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
vaccine
vaccines
news

Related Content

Vaccine Candidate Delivers Protection In A Single Shot (In Monkeys)

By 19 hours ago

Nobody is eager to be stuck by a needle twice, so naturally many would view a COVID-19 vaccine that provides disease protection after a single injection as a good thing.

Two new studies released Thursday suggest that might be possible.

Vice President Pence Visits Miami For Launch Of Phase 3 Of COVID Vaccine Clinical Trial

By Daniel Chang & David Smiley - Miami Herald Jul 27, 2020
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

With President Donald Trump’s poll numbers flagging in Florida as the state continues to struggle with one of the nation’s highest rates of new COVID-19 cases, Vice President Mike Pence visited the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine on Monday afternoon to focus attention on one of the pandemic’s few potential bright spots: the rapid development of a vaccine against the disease.

COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Heads To Widespread Testing In U.S.

By Jul 27, 2020

The COVID-19 vaccine candidate made by the U.S. biotech company Moderna and developed in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health starts its final phase of testing Monday.

U.S. To Get 100 Million Doses of Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine In $1.95 Billion Deal

By Jul 22, 2020

The federal government has reached a $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer to acquire 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate against the coronavirus if the Food and Drug Administration OKs it. The vaccine would be free to Americans, according to the deal, though health care providers could charge to administer it.

Early Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Data 'Encouraging,' Scientists Say

By Jul 20, 2020

Updated 5:20 p.m. ET

An experimental coronavirus vaccine triggered an immune response against COVID-19 in study participants, and it has only minor side effects, according to new data published in the medical journal The Lancet.

The vaccine, called AZD1222 for now, is being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. It uses a different, harmless virus to deliver biological instructions for how to fight off the coronavirus.