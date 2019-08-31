In Vero Beach, Mourning Family Braces For Hurricane Dorian While Making Arrangements

By Joey Flechas 3 minutes ago
  • Colin Johnson boards up his father's house in Vero Beach Friday, Aug. 30. His father, Larry, died unexpectedly on Thursday.
    Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald

In Vero Beach, Colin Johnson hammered wooden boards to the windows of his father’s home with an extra burden weighing on him.

As the sun slipped behind a passing cloud, he shared that he unexpectedly lost his father, Larry, 84, on Thursday. 

Colin Johnson, 51, had planned to board up the windows with his dad. He found him dead when he went to the house on Thursday. His father suffered from a heart condition.

“A family in mourning,” said Shelley Johnson, Colin’s sister. “And then to have to go through this.”

