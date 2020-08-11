Video Emerges Of Key West Police Trying To Handcuff An 8-Year-Old Boy

A video emerged Monday from a 2018 incident showing police officers in Key West trying to handcuff a crying 8-year-old boy after an incident at his elementary school.

According to the arrest report from the Dec. 14, 2018, case, police were called to his school, Gerald Adams Elementary, after he punched a teacher in the chest. Officers arrested the child, who was not named in the report because of his age, on a felony battery charge.

The status of the case was not immediately known.

