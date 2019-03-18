Visas For Cubans Have A New Limit. The Change Affects U.S. Family And Shopping Trips

By Mario Pentón 2 hours ago
    Desmond Boylan / Associated Press

The top U.S. diplomat in Havana, Mara Tekach, has announced that visas for Cubans will be limited to just one entry. They also will be valid for only three months.

The change, which takes effect Monday, directly affects the B2 visas for family visits, health consultations and tourism and shopping trips, which were until now issued for five years and allowed multiple entries.

Tekach, who is deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in Havana, said the change was the result of a “reciprocity alignment” underway at all U.S. embassies around the world.

