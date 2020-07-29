Voting Advocates Want Floridians To Vote Early, Avoid Election Day Woes

By Robbie Gaffney 1 hour ago
  • A sign is placed outside of a polling place at the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state's voters will head to the polls and cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary.
    A sign is placed outside of a polling place at the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state's voters will head to the polls and cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary.
    Julio Cortez / AP Photo
Originally published on July 28, 2020 6:38 pm

As Florida’s primary election draws near, voting rights advocates urge people to cast their ballots before election day.

All Voting is Local encourages people to vote early, whether by mail or in-person. The group’s Florida director, Brad Ashwell, says Florida should learn from the challenges other states saw during this year’s primaries:

“We’ve seen long lines. We’ve seen lots of problems. In Georgia, they had almost every problem you can imagine and we don’t want to see that relived in Florida.”

Ashwell explains early voting takes the pressure off election officials, who he says are short on poll workers this year because of concerns about the coronavirus. He says mail-in ballots are the safest way to vote this year.

However, there are three main ways a mail-in ballot could be rejected in Florida: One is if the envelope isn’t signed. Another is if it’s not received on time. And lastly, if the signature on the ballot doesn’t match the signature the elections office has on file. Brad Ashwell says voters can go to their supervisor of elections office to update their signatures:

“Voters should be able to go into the office, do a signature update form, or they can print the voter registration form offline and sign it, update it and send it in.”

Ashwell explains the way people sign their names can change over time, and that could keep their vote from getting counted. But he says if someone’s mail-in ballot is in question, the elections office should notify them so they can fix it. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the primary is August 8. Afterward, voters can pick up a mail ballot at their supervisor of elections’ office. Early voting for the primary elections begins August 3.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
2020 elections
voting
early voting
news

Related Content

WLRN and Miami Herald Host Virtual Miami-Dade County Mayoral Forum

By & Forrest Milburn Jul 28, 2020
Charlie Riedel / AP

The 2020 election for Miami-Dade mayor features a return visit from former county mayor Alex Penelas and three sitting county commissioners trying to block him from retaking his old post.

Also on the ballot: commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava, and Xavier Suarez, along with two candidates seeking their first elected office: law firm supervisor Monique Nicole Barley and real estate broker Ludmilla Domond. Carlos Antonio de Armas, an Uber driver, qualified as a write-in candidate for mayor.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Mail-In Ballots Cast

By News Service of Florida Jul 28, 2020
Associated Press

Nearly 700,000 ballots had been cast as of Monday for the Aug. 18 primary elections from more than 3.8 million vote-by-mail ballots sent to Floridians, according to numbers posted by the state Division of Elections.

Democrats had completed 320,157 ballots, as their party has stressed the importance this year of people voting by mail, at least in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Number of Vote By Mail Ballots In Miami-Dade Is 'Historic,' Says Election Supervisor

By Jul 21, 2020
PEDRO PORTAL / Miami Herald

As the state sinks deeper into the coronavirus pandemic, primary elections for Florida’s local and congressional races are just around the corner.

That reality is forcing elections officials at every level to plan on how to keep the Aug. 18 elections protected amid the general sense of uncertainty around the virus.


School Board Candidates In Broward County Try To Reach Voters In Zoom Forum

By Jul 21, 2020
Pixabay

With early voting fast approaching on Aug. 8, candidates running for school board seats in Broward County met on Zoom Monday night to try to reach voters online. 

The Rio Vista Civic Association in Fort Lauderdale hosted the Zoom political forum. Up to 45 people joined the call to hear from each candidate about issues including budgets, what capital projects to prioritize, and school safety.