VP Pence Will Meet With Venezuelan Leader Guaidó’s Wife

Vice President Mike Pence will meet Wednesday with the wife of Juan Guaidó, the Venezuelan leader whom the White House has embraced as the interim president.

White House officials said Fabiana Rosales de Guaidó will join Pence for a bilateral meeting at the White House in which Pence will express the United States’ continued support for democracy in Venezuela.

“In the meeting, Vice President Pence will reiterate once again the United States’ unwavering commitment to stand for a free Venezuela,” a White House official said.

