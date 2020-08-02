Warnings Dropped South Of Jupiter Inlet As Weakened Isaias Crawls Up Florida's Coast

By David Fleshler & Marc Freeman & Mario Ariza & Brooke Baitinger 5 hours ago

A weakened Tropical Storm Isaias crawled up the South Florida coast Sunday morning, no longer threatening to strengthen into a hurricane.

At 11 a.m. the storm was producing top winds of 65 mph, its center located 55 miles southeast of Fort Pierce. High winds were starting to approach land, with a 47 mph gust reported in Juno Beach.

A hurricane warning and a storm surge watch for Florida’s east coast was lifted Sunday morning. A tropical storm warning south of the Jupiter Inlet and for Lake Okeechobee was also lifted.

Read more from our news partner the Sun Sentinel

Tags: 
Hurricane Isaias
hurricanes
florida hurricanes
weather

Related Content

Storm Spares Most Of Bahamas, But Concerns Rise For Bimini

By Jacqueline Charles 19 hours ago
Tim Aylen / AP

Front yards were buried under flood waters and snapped trees and downed power lines littered roadways throughout the Bahamas Saturday, as a weak Hurricane Isaias churned its way up the archipelago, knocking out power with its heavy winds and rainfall.