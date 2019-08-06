Washington Hits Venezuela With Full Economic Embargo

By Jim Wyss
  Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech Friday night, Oct. 23, 2015, during his first presidential campaign rally in Florida at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.
    JOSÉ A. IGLESIAS / MIAMI HERALD

President Donald Trump late Monday signed an executive order imposing a harsh, Cuba-style economic embargo on Venezuela as part of Washington’s broad push to force leader Nicolás Maduro out of power.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said the measure was necessary in light of Maduro’s “continued usurpation of power” and ongoing human rights abuses in the South American nation.

The new measures are expected to be announced Tuesday, as representatives from dozens of countries will be meeting in Peru to discuss the Venezuela crisis.

