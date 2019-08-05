WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks About The Ohio and Texas Shootings

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks this morning from the White House in response to the deadly shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton that killed 29 people.

In what might be a preview of his speech, Trump issued a series of tweets calling on Congress to pass gun control legislation as a way to make sure the victims didn't die in vain.

"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying...this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted.

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

"We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump concluded.

