WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks About The Ohio and Texas Shootings

By 6 hours ago
  • President Donald Trump
    President Donald Trump
    Carolyn Kaster / AP

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks this morning from the White House in response to the deadly shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton that killed 29 people.

In what might be a preview of his speech, Trump issued a series of tweets calling on Congress to pass gun control legislation as a way to make sure the victims didn't die in vain.

"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying...this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted.

"We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump concluded.

You can watch the president's remarks live below:

Tags: 
Donald Trump
streaming
mass shootings
Texas
Dayton
news

Related Content

Dayton Police Killed Shooter Within 30 Seconds Of 1st Shot, Police Chief Says

By 18 hours ago

It took about 30 seconds to bring down the gunman who killed nine people and injured 27 others in a crowded section of downtown Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday morning — just hours after another scene of violence in the Texas city of El Paso.

Police Identify Suspected Dayton, Ohio, Shooter; 9 Dead, 27 Injured

By Aug 4, 2019

Police have identified 24-year-old white male Connor Betts from Bellbrook, Ohio, as the shooter who claimed nine lives and injured 27 others in Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday morning.

Among the nine dead was the shooter's sister, Megan Betts, 22, said Lt. Col. Matt Carper at a news conference Sunday.

20 People Killed In El Paso Shooting; 21-Year-Old Suspect In Custody

By Aug 3, 2019

Updated Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Twenty people are dead and 26 wounded after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday morning, according to state and local authorities.

Speaking at a news conference, Gov. Greg Abbott said that what should have been a leisurely day of shopping "turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas."

"We pray that God will be with those who've been harmed in any way," he added.