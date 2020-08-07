West: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

This is part of a series about coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Alaska

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered Alaskans to shelter at home and close all nonessential businesses, effective March 28. People and businesses operating on-site must practice social distancing.

Phase One of reopening began on April 24. As of May 22, the state is in Phase Three.

Effective July 23, state employees and visitors at state facilities must wear face coverings if they cannot maintain six feet of distance from other people.

Reopening

Testing and tracing

The state is encouraging anyone who has symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

Relief and resources

Dunleavy said the state would use non-congregate shelter options like hotels and dormitories to establish a temporary quarantine and isolation program for first responders, health care workers and homeless individuals or families with a confirmed positive case.

Dunleavy ordered the suspension of certain state regulations to allow for curbside pickup of alcohol and delivery of sealed beer and wine from restaurants with food orders.

State legislators approved the distribution of more than $1 billion in federal funding to communities, businesses, nonprofits and individuals financially impacted by the pandemic. Dunleavy's administration said on May 12 that it has started distributing CARES Act funds.

The Permanent Fund Dividend Division will begin distributing 2020 dividend checks to eligible Alaskans beginning in July instead of October.

As of June 1, eligible small businesses can apply to receive between $5,000 and $100,000 for COVID-19 emergency-related expenses through the AK CARES Grant Program.

Dunleavy said the state is using $10 million in federal funding to help residents struggling to pay rent and mortgages due to the pandemic. Eligible households can apply to receive up to $1,200, payable to their lender or landlord.

Tourism businesses across the state are offering summer travel deals for Alaska residents.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a $300,000 CARES Act grant for the University of Alaska Anchorage, to help "boost their capacity to support regional economic development strategies in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

Arizona

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Doug Ducey enacted a stay-at-home order on March 31. The order directs Arizonans to limit their time away from their place of residence, with exceptions for performing and utilizing essential activities and services. Individuals must maintain 6 feet of distance from others when out in public. The order was extended until May 15.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Public schools were ordered closed through the end of the academic year.

Arizona's primary election is set for August 4.

Testing and tracing

The state is partnering with the University of Arizona to offer 250,000 antibody tests for health care workers and first responders.

The state health department expanded its testing criteria on April 23 to include anyone who thinks they have been exposed to, and could be infected with, the coronavirus. Testing had previously been limited to only high-risk individuals and those showing symptoms.

The state is boosting access to COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing through partnerships with universities and private sector health care companies. The Arizona Department of Health Services launched the "Arizona Testing Blitz" on April 27, aiming to perform 10,000 to 20,000 tests every Saturday for three weeks beginning May 2. On May 18, Ducey announced the blitz was extended for an additional two weeks.

On May 20, Ducey announced the state had begun testing all residents and staff at in long-term care and skilled-nursing facilities. It is also expanding testing of inmates and prison staff, including by partnering with the University of Arizona to provide antibody testing to all correctional officers. Ducey said testing at all long-term care facilities was scheduled to be completed by June 11.

On June 17, Ducey announced the state is working with Arizona State University to scale up saliva-based testing.

Ducey signed an executive order authorizing the Department of Health Services to implement a statewide contact tracing system and making 300 Arizona National Guard members available for the effort. The department is also providing $37 million to bolster local and statewide contact tracing.

Relief and resources

California

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order mandating that individuals must stay home, except for activity "needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, critical government services, schools, childcare, and construction." Essential services such as grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open. The order took effect March 19 and will last "until further notice."

As of June 18, Californians are required to wear face coverings in public places.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

With some exceptions, people are not allowed to visit family members in hospitals or nursing homes.

Newsom said on April 1 that families and educators should operate "with the expectation now that schools will not reopen, but classes are in" for the rest of the academic year.

An executive order allows retailers to temporarily pause in-store redemption of beverage containers due to the pandemic, and temporarily suspends the requirement that recycling centers hold a minimum number of hours of operation.

Testing and tracing

Newsom said President Trump committed to sending California 350,000 testing swabs over two weeks. The state is working to establish an additional 80 to 100 testing sites, and start deploying 25,000 tests per day as of April 30.

Newsom announced the launch of California Connected, a statewide contact tracing program and public awareness campaign. Part of this effort involves training and deploying 10,000 contact tracers.

The COVID-19 Testing Task Force is working to expand access to testing statewide.

Testing criteria have expanded to prioritize hospitalized patients, health care workers, first responders, people exposed to infected individuals in high-risk areas, asymptomatic residents and employees of group living facilities, essential workers and anyone with symptoms.

Relief and resources

Colorado

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order effective March 26, which was extended through April 26. The order directed Coloradans to stay home, except for performing certain essential activities and jobs.

People are required to stay at least 6 feet from others in public.

An executive order requires workers in critical industries, including at long-term care facilities, to wear non-medical face coverings on the job and while serving the public. They are also required to wear gloves, if the employer provides them, when in contact with customers or goods.

On June 1, Polis signed an order transitioning the state from Safer at Home to "Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors." While high-risk individuals were previously required to stay home, the new order encourages them to spend time in outdoor spaces while social distancing. It also extends earlier Safer at Home provisions, such as limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people and encouraging businesses to continue telework policies, for another 30 days.

While high-risk individuals were previously required to stay home, the new order encourages them to spend time in outdoor spaces while social distancing. It also extends earlier Safer at Home provisions, such as limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people and encouraging businesses to continue telework policies, for another 30 days. On July 16, Polis announced a statewide face covering requirement for indoor public spaces, including stores and businesses, with few exceptions.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

The governor announced on April 20 that K-12 school districts and post-secondary institutions will continue to suspend in-person learning for the rest of the academic year.

Testing and tracing

COVID-19 testing is available statewide for anyone experiencing symptoms.

Polis announced that more than 800 AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members will help with contact tracing and other COVID-19 response efforts.

Polis said on June 2 that anyone who attends demonstrations can get tested for free at any of the state's testing sites.

Relief and resources

Hawaii

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective March 25. Individuals may leave their place of residence only to perform essential activities, engage in essential businesses and operations, and conduct work that cannot be completed remotely. The order was extended through May 31.

Penalties for intentionally breaking the stay-at-home order include a fine of up to $5,000, a year in prison, or both.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Summer school at the ten University of Hawai'i campuses will be held online.

Out-of-state travelers are still required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Ige has the authority to make exemptions for "transit corridors/bubbles."

A proclamation extending the emergency period through July also includes criminal liability for hosts of guests who violate quarantine requirements, as well as owners of cars that are rented to quarantine violators.

Testing and tracing

The University of Hawaiʻi is partnering with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health to create a one-year, $2.5 million contact tracer training program. They will offer two training tracks for participants of different backgrounds, with a two-to-three day course and a two-to-three month course. They plan to train 300 tracers and increase the university's capacity to prepare 100 community health workers each year.

Relief and resources

Idaho

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order on March 25, effective for 21 days. He extended the order through April 30.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Idaho's May 19 primary election was conducted by mail.

The State Board of Education voted on April 6 to extend the "soft closure" of public school buildings through the end of the academic year, but is also giving local districts and charter schools the flexibility to reopen facilities if they satisfy certain criteria.

Testing and tracing

A public-private task force, announced April 24, was established to create a COVID-19 testing strategy.

On July 24, Little announced an additional $40 million to expand testing, including in long-term care facilities and for school staff, who constitute a priority group.

Relief and resources

The governor issued proclamations allowing emergency refills of up to 90 days for existing medications while also suspending Medicaid copay requirements during this emergency.

The state moved nearly $40 million to a disaster relief fund available immediately to first responders, health care workers and groups working to provide ventilators, hospital beds, rapid test kits and other critical supplies.

Little suspended regulations in order to increase access to telehealth services and make it easier for medical professionals fighting the coronavirus to obtain necessary licenses.

The week of April 20, Little issued proclamations extending previous emergency declarations and waiving additional regulatory restrictions on telehealth and behavioral health services.

More than 30,000 eligible small businesses across the state will receive Idaho Rebound cash grants totaling $300 million. Applications opened May 11.

Small businesses can request a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment for employees and patrons through an online portal.

Self-employed individuals financially impacted by the pandemic can apply for up to $7,500 through Idaho Rebounds cash grants for small businesses.

Little announced a plan to issue one-time bonuses of up to $1,500 to Idaho residents on unemployment who return to either full or part-time work.

Little announced the state will use federal funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries, and give local governments the opportunity to transfer savings to property taxpayers. He said the move could provide up to $200 million in property tax relief.

Little signed an executive order directing state agencies to take steps to make certain advances in telehealth and health care access, enacted in response to the emergency, permanent.

Montana

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statewide stay-at-home directive effective March 28. He extended it through April 24, after which point the state is moving forward with a phased reopening.

On July 15, Bullock issued a directive requiring face coverings to be worn in certain indoor spaces and during certain organized outdoor activities in counties where there are four or more active cases of COVID-19.

Reopening

The stay-at-home order expired for individuals on April 26. Places of worship can become operational, and must enforce social distancing measures.

The stay-at-home order expired for businesses on April 27. Main street and retail businesses can reopen if they can adhere to requirements to limit capacity, maintain strict physical distancing and encourage teleworking when possible. Businesses that cannot practice social distancing, such as movie theaters and gyms, will remain closed.

Restaurants, bars, breweries and distilleries can begin providing some on-site services with limited capacity beginning May 4.

Schools have the option to reopen beginning May 7. Local school boards can decide to resume in-person classes or continue with remote learning.

Beginning May 15, gyms, theaters and museums can operate under strict occupancy, sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

The state entered Phase Two of reopening on June 1. Vulnerable individuals should adhere to stay-at-home guidance.

In Phase Two, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people. The 14-day quarantine from out-of-state travelers is no longer in effect. All businesses can operate in line with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Beginning June 1, restaurants, bars, breweries distilleries and casinos can expand to 75% capacity. Gyms, indoor group fitness classes, pools and hot tubs can operate at 75% capacity. Concert halls, bowling alleys and other places of assembly can operate with reduced capacity. The 24-person cap per child care facility is lifted. Employers should permit telework as much as possible.

Glacier National Park began a partial reopening on June 8.

An updated directive permits safe visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities that follow specific infection control protocols.

State officials released phased guidance for schools preparing to offer in-person instruction in the fall.

Testing and tracing

FEMA delivered 5,000 nasal swabs to be used for COVID-19 testing throughout the state.

Bullock outlined a plan to increase Montana's testing capacity, with the goal of eventually being able to conduct 60,000 tests per month. The state later secured 19,500 swabs and 9,000 "viral transport medium" from the federal government.

Bullock said the state is partnering with Tribal Nations to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. On June 18, he announced the completion of the first round of community testing in tribal communities.

Bullock announced the implementation of community snapshot testing for front-line workers in high-visitation communities, additional contact tracing resources and an informational campaign for responsible travel.

The state is conducting surveillance testing in all willing long-term care and assisted living facilities, with 126 facilities completing testing by June 18.

On July 22, Bullock announced that a partnership with Montana State University will allow the state to expand surveillance testing for front-line workers, health care personnel and other groups, with a capacity to test up to 500 people per day.

Relief and resources

The state has temporarily halted "evictions, foreclosures and cancellation of utility services including water, heating and internet service."

Bullock implemented emergency rules that make workers laid off or unable to work due to COVID-19 eligible for unemployment benefits, and waive the one week waiting period before receiving benefits.

Bullock directed the creation of a program to provide emergency rental assistance to families experiencing "substantial financial hardship" due to COVID-19.

An April 22 directive makes it easier for retired health care professionals and providers licensed out-of-state to join Montana's health care workforce. Bullock also ordered health insurers to provide the same coverage for telehealth services as in-person services, enabling residents to access routine health care services while social distancing.

The governor, first lady and Montana No Kid Hungry announced that seven communities will receive grants totaling $135,000 to address food access gaps related to the public health emergency.

Bullock announced $123 million in relief grants, which individuals and businesses can apply for beginning May 7. He said the state will put the first round of funding towards small business grants, emergency housing assistance, grants for local and tribal health centers and assistance to food banks and pantries.

Bullock announced that $10 million in CARES Act funding is available for child care providers.

Bullock directed $5 million in federal funding to extend energy assistance, providing supplemental benefits to approximately 18,000 Low Income Energy Assistance Program clients.

The state secured 500,000 N95 masks from FEMA, to be distributed to health care workers.

The Montana Business Adaptation Grant program will provide reimbursement for expenses related to COVID-19 safety. Businesses can apply for up to $5,000.

The Tourism Education Program will put $15 million in CARES Act funding towards a statewide public health and safety informational campaign for visitors.

Bullock announced the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant program, which will help small and medium-sized meat processors impacted by the pandemic.

Bullock announced a state loan deferment program, which will allow qualifying businesses to defer principal and interest payments on existing loans for six to 12 months.

Bullock directed $75 million to assist K-12 schools with safely reopening and expanding online learning.

Bullock issued a directive allowing all counties to offer voting by mail for the general election, as well as requiring them to expand early voting and enhance in-person voting safety precautions.

Nevada

Status of Stay-at-Home order

The state's initial stay-at-home directive expired on April 30. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the majority of stay-at-home measures would extend until May 15, with certain restrictions being lifted starting on May 1.

Phase 2 began May 29, allowing additional businesses and services to reopen.

A directive effective June 26 requires individuals to wear masks in all public spaces, especially indoors. Businesses that do not enforce compliance will face violations from state regulatory authorities.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Nevada's secretary of state announced in April that the June 9 primary election would take place by mail with just one in-person polling location per county. State Democratic officials filed a lawsuit arguing that the limited number of polling places presents issues for social distancing and that the proposed plan to send mail-in ballots only to those with an address on file will disenfranchise potential voters.

Sisolak announced on April 21 that schools will remain closed and continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year.

Visitors and residents returning from out of state have been urged to self-quarantine for two weeks after their arrival.

Adult entertainment establishments, nightclubs and day clubs will remain closed in Phase 2.

Testing and tracing

Sisolak announced on May 19 that Nevada had surpassed 103,000 tests statewide.

The Nevada Health Response Center launched an online testing locator map.

On June 1, Sisolak announced a community-based testing, laboratory analysis and statewide contact tracing plan, funded primarily through federal support. He also approved a standing order authorizing Nevada medical providers and trained personnel at medically-supervised testing units to collect testing samples.

Relief and resources

New Mexico

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a stay-at-home order requiring nonessential businesses to close and 100% of the nonessential workforce to work from home. Residents are instructed to make only emergency or essential outings. A modified public health order was extended through May 31, and lifted certain restrictions beginning May 16.

A modified public health order was extended through May 31, and lifted certain restrictions beginning May 16. A May 16 mandate requires people to wear face coverings in public. It was strengthened on July 13 to also require face coverings while exercising, including at indoor gyms and fitness centers.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Gatherings of five or more people in a single confined space are not allowed.

Lujan Grisham has ordered people traveling by plane to the state to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

K-12 public schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year, and public education will switch to learn-at-home.

The 2020 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, initially planned for October, has been canceled.

The New Mexico Activities Association postponed the 2020 football and soccer seasons, in compliance with an updated governor's order.

Lujan Grisham asked the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to postpone fall contact sports.

In-person learning statewide is delayed through at least Sept. 7, with a few exceptions.

Testing and tracing

COVID-19 testing is free of charge statewide, regardless of insurance status. Lujan Grisham is urging all front-line workers to get tested, even if they don't show symptoms.

The state is accepting applications to fill 200 to 250 contact tracer positions.

Testing sites throughout the state offer free testing for employees at restaurants, farmers' markets, food manufacturing facilities and grocery stores during designated hours on Mondays.

Relief and resources

Oregon

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Kate Brown issued an order directing Oregonians to "stay at home to the maximum extent possible" which remains in effect indefinitely. The order prohibits all gatherings, no matter what size, if people can't maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other.

As of July 1, the order requiring people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces is effective statewide. As of July 15, the requirement also applies in outdoor public spaces where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Effective July 24, face coverings are required for all Oregonians ages 5 and older in indoor public spaces and outdoor situations where distance cannot be maintained, even in "cases of physical exertion."

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

According to the phased reopening plan, all large gatherings should be canceled "or at least significantly modified" through at least September.

Brown said on July 7 that if cases continue to rise, districts "will be forced to resort to extended periods of remote instruction throughout the school year."

Testing and tracing

On May 1, Brown outlined a plan to increase COVID-19 testing and tracing efforts, with the goal of being able to perform 30 tests a week for every 10,000 Oregonians and training at least 600 contact tracers. As part of the plan, state testing criteria is expanded to include anyone with symptoms.

Brown announced that the state will implement a plan to test all residents and staff of long-term care facilities, beginning with facilities at highest risk.

Relief and resources

Utah

Status of Stay-at-Home order

On March 27, Gov. Gary Herbert issued a two-week "stay safe, stay home directive." It is not a shelter-in-place order, but instructs Utahns to stay home whenever possible. The directive was extended through April.

An executive order requires people to wear masks at all state facilities "under the purview" of the governor's office, including state higher education facilities.

The Utah Department of Health issued a public health order mandating the use of face coverings in all K-12 schools, effective July 17 through December 31.

Herbert announced on Aug. 6 that local governments can implement mask mandates.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Public and charter schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

Testing and tracing

Herbert introduced the Healthy Together app, which enables Utahns to track their symptoms and connect with COVID-19 testing while helping health officials perform contact tracing.

Utah joined Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina Ohio and Virginia in an interstate compact with the Rockefeller Foundation to purchase a total of 4 million rapid antigen tests.

Relief and resources

Herbert ordered a moratorium on residential evictions for certain tenants who have been directly impacted by COVID-19.

Herbert has instructed residents to wear homemade masks in public places.

Herbert announced the creation of the Utah Multicultural Task Force Subcommittee, a group within the larger coronavirus task force that will address barriers facing minority communities.

Herbert announced "A Mask For Every Utahn," a public-private partnership that will provide a free face mask to residents who do not yet have one.

Herbert issued an executive order temporarily suspending enforcement on expired vehicle registrations through May 15.

On May 5, Herbert announced the launch of the "PPE Push Pack" program to support small businesses in their transition to "moderate risk" COVID-19 protocols. The public-private partnership provides a free one-week supply of personal protective equipment to sole proprietors and businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Herbert suspended certain requirements for retail licensees serving alcoholic beverages, to ensure that pandemic-related closures mandated by public health do not cause licensing issues.

Farmers Feeding Utah delivered 18,000 pounds of lamb meat and 10,000 pounds of flour to assist the Navajo Nation.

Families with children eligible for free and reduced-price school meals can apply through August to receive benefits through the Pandemic-EBT program, starting in September.

The state is providing a PPE push pack with five KN95 masks and two face shields to every teacher, faculty member and bus driver statewide.

Washington

Status of Stay-at-Home order

On March 23, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order requiring "every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity." The "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order also closed all nonessential businesses and banned all gatherings for "social, spiritual and recreational purposes." It expired at the end of May.

High-risk populations must follow the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" directives for three of the plan's four phases.

Inslee announced a statewide mandate requiring all individuals to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces, effective June 26.

Businesses may not serve any customer if they do not comply with the statewide face covering order.

An expanded order effective July 25 requires face coverings in all common spaces and congregate settings.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Inslee issued a directive to state agencies to freeze all hiring, personal service contracts and equipment purchases, effective May 18. He called for higher education institutions and other boards and commissions to follow suit.

Inslee announced the cancellation of scheduled wage increases for nearly 5,600 state employees, and the implementation of a furlough plan impacting some 40,000 state employees through November.

Bar-style seating and live music at restaurants and taverns are prohibited in Phases 2 and 3.

On July 29, Inslee announced that the pause on counties advancing to subsequent reopening phases is extended indefinitely.

Testing and tracing

Inslee announced the launch of a statewide contact tracing initiative, with a team of over 1300 tracers set to be trained and ready by May 15.

After the state Department of Health ordered widespread testing at long-term care facilities, Inslee announced a plan to test all nursing home residents and staff by June 12, and all residents and staff at assisted living facilities with a memory care unit by June 26.

Inslee is encouraging people even with mild symptoms to get tested. Household members and close contacts of a confirmed case, as well as anyone living or working in a congregate setting who was likely exposed to an outbreak, should also get tested.

State Department of Health guidance says tests should be available at no cost, regardless of whether a patient has insurance.

Relief and resources

Wyoming

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Wyoming did not enact a statewide stay-at-home order, though Gov. Mark Gordon issued a plea on March 25 for "citizens to stay home whenever possible, only going out when absolutely necessary." Certain businesses and services can reopen beginning May 1.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Wyoming Democrats conducted their presidential preference caucus entirely by mail.

Gordon directed state agencies to institute position freezes, halt general fund contracts larger than $100,000 and implement a "rigorous review of major maintenance spending" to prepare for COVID-19 budget impacts. He has since instructed them to further reduce spending and prepare for additional cuts.

Six of the state's largest rodeos, originally scheduled for late June and July, have been canceled.

Testing and tracing

Gordon said the state will test a percentage of residents and staff at each long-term care facility, and conduct weekly testing at facilities that have a confirmed case.

Relief and resources

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office donated 50,000 medical face masks to the state.

Gordon allocated $17 million in federal funding to expand the state's testing contact tracing capabilities and grow its supply of personal protective equipment.

The Wyoming Emergency Housing Assistance Program will provide rent and mortgage payment assistance to eligible residents who are experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship.

The state legislature established three grant programs to distribute $325 million in CARES Act funding for small business owners financially impacted by the pandemic. Applications for the first of those programs, which will provide grants of up to $50,000 to businesses with no more than 50 employees, opened on June 8.

The first version of this page was originally published on March 12. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

NPR's Brakkton Booker, Merrit Kennedy, Vanessa Romo, Colin Dwyer, Laurel Wamsley, Aubri Juhasz and Bobby Allyn contributed to this report.

