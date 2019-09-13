What Florida Will Feel From This Slow Moving Storm As It Heads Toward The Coast

By MICHELLE MARCHANTE & ALEX HARRIS 22 minutes ago
  • National Hurricane Center

A weather system that is expected to near Florida’s east coast this weekend as Tropical Storm Humberto has slowed to a crawl near the northwestern Bahamas and could become a hurricane early next week.

The disturbance — which forecasters say is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later Friday or early Saturday —is moving northwest at 1 mph, as of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory Friday, with maximum sustained winds at about 30 mph. The storm was traveling only slightly faster — near 6 mph — early Friday.

“The system is barely moving, but is expected to resume a slow motion toward the northwest and north-northwest later today,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
florida hurricanes
tropical storm
Tropical Storm Humberto
Florida
news

Related Content

Bahamas And Florida Are In The Path Of What Could Be Tropical Storm Humberto

By ALEX HARRIS & SAMANTHA J. GROSS & JACQUELINE CHARLES 3 hours ago

Just weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the northern Bahamas, the same parts of the island nation are under tropical storm warnings as a potential tropical depression brews in the Atlantic and forecasters issued a tropical storm watch for the coastal parts of Central Florida.

#BahamaStrong: Here's How To Help In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Dorian

By & Sep 2, 2019
Associated Press

This story was updated on September 6, 5:07 p.m. 

Shortly after Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Abaco island Sunday afternoon, it was obvious the storm would be one of the most catastrophic the Bahamas had ever experienced. The Category 5 storm's wind gusts reached a terrifying 220 mph, while storm surge plowed the coast as high as 20 feet, submerging whole towns like Marsh Harbour.

'You Can't Stay Here': Dorian Leaves Parts Of The Bahamas Uninhabitable

By Sep 6, 2019

Loading...

Updated at 9:25 a.m. ET.