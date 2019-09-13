What Florida Will Feel From This Slow Moving Storm As It Heads Toward The Coast

A weather system that is expected to near Florida’s east coast this weekend as Tropical Storm Humberto has slowed to a crawl near the northwestern Bahamas and could become a hurricane early next week.

The disturbance — which forecasters say is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later Friday or early Saturday —is moving northwest at 1 mph, as of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory Friday, with maximum sustained winds at about 30 mph. The storm was traveling only slightly faster — near 6 mph — early Friday.

“The system is barely moving, but is expected to resume a slow motion toward the northwest and north-northwest later today,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

