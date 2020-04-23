When Science and Politics Collide

Friday 10pm FRONTLINE investigates how the coronavirus outbreak began in the U.S. — and the halting federal response.

In a special report based on the ground in the Seattle, Washington area, where the first U.S. case of the novel coronavirus was originally identified, FRONTLINE tells the inside story of how COVID-19 took a toll first in Washington State — and then the rest of the country, amid a halting federal response, early warnings, and missed opportunities.

Drawing on gripping accounts from public health officials and doctors who first treated America’s patient one and began dealing with the emerging outbreak, the documentary Coronavirus Pandemic reveals a startling tale of two Washingtons — tracing the very different preparations and responses of the federal government and Washington State. The film explores, in those critical first weeks after the arrival of the virus in the U.S., administration officials and President Trump himself continued to insist that the risk was small. That left many in the state concerned and frustrated. Coronavirus Pandemic pinpoints key moments of divergent decision-making at the state and national level, and missed opportunities to potentially save lives.