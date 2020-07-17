Which Sparks Set Off Miami’s COVID Wildfire? The Clues Are In The Cases, Experts Say

By Ben Conarck & Daniel Chang / Miami Herald 4 hours ago

When COVID-19 roared back to life across Florida in mid-June after several weeks of relative quiet, Miami-Dade County quickly became a hot spot far exceeding other parts of the state, despite a more cautious reopening and a relatively early shutdown order.

Public health experts say there likely is no single reason why Miami-Dade has seen the highest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in Florida. They say robust contact tracing can provide clues, but without details from Florida’s health department to identify where outbreaks are occurring and among whom, they can only offer theories — from so-called “super spreading events,” to the socioeconomic conditions of the region and migration patterns.

“”This is the reason we do case investigations,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a public health epidemiologist with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “We don’t just collect numbers of cases, we ... find out who they are and why did they get sick, and how did they get sick.”'

Read more at our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
news

Related Content

More Layoffs Coming As Businesses Brace For COVID-19 Lockdowns

By David Lyons / South Florida Sun Sentinel 3 hours ago
Stephen M. Dowell / Orlando Sentinel

As COVID-19 cases surge across Florida, many businesses are starting to give up hope they can rebound with their prepandemic work forces, permanently laying off more workers.

Faced with thin cash reserves and the prospect of more government lockdowns, many are positioning themselves to be leaner for the remainder of 2020.

“Now with the specter of another major lockdown, these firms are saying it’s time to cut bait,” said Rebel Cole, a professor of finance at Florida Atlantic University.