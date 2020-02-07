White House Says Al-Qaida Leader Qassim Al-Rimi Killed In U.S. Operation

By 10 minutes ago
  • A reproduction of a combo of two pictures of Qassim al-Rimi, leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, who was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation.
    A reproduction of a combo of two pictures of Qassim al-Rimi, leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, who was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation.
    - / Yemeni Ministry of Interior
Originally published on February 7, 2020 6:16 am

President Trump on Thursday announced a successful U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of a Yemen-based al-Qaida affiliate who claimed responsibility for last year's deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

In a brief White House statement released late Thursday, the president said he had ordered the operation in Yemen "that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and leader of al-Qa'ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa'ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri."

Al-Rimi's death was first reported more than a week ago by The New York Times, in an article attributing the information to three current and former U.S. officials, who said he had been killed in a U.S. airstrike. Trump himself appeared to confirm the operation when he re-tweeted an article citing the Times' original reporting on Sunday.

The newspaper reported that the strike took place last month, but the White House statement did not provide any details of the operation or its timing.

Al-Rimi, a Yemeni national, reportedly served as a top lieutenant in Afghanistan to al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who was himself killed in a U.S. raid in Pakistan in 2011.

Al-Rimi later went on to co-found AQAP, a merging of al-Qaida's Yemeni and Saudi branches that has long been considered the most dangerous branch of the al-Qaida network. He assumed the leadership of the organization after the 2015 killing of Nasir al-Wuhayshi in a U.S. drone strike.

Al-Rimi has been accused of attacks on U.S. targets dating back to 2008 and the State Department was offering $10 million for information on his whereabouts. He was seen as a top recruiter for al-Qaida and considered a possible successor to al-Zawahiri.

Last Sunday, al-Qaida released an audiotape statement by al-Rimi, who claimed his group was behind the Dec. 6 shooting at the Pensacola base, where a Saudi aviation trainee killed three U.S. sailors.

U.S. officials have not said whether they give credence to the claim.

In February 2017, shortly after Trump took office, he ordered a raid that was reportedly aimed at al-Rimi. A U.S. Navy SEAL and 23 civilians were killed and a $90 million Osprey aircraft destroyed in the raid in Yemen. However, the White House described the operation as a success because 14 al-Qaida militants were reportedly killed.

At the time, administration critics, including Sen. John McCain, called the raid an embarrassing failure.

NPR's national security correspondent Greg Myre contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
al Qaida
Pensacola
white house
Trump Administration
news

Related Content

Pakistani Al-Qaida Leader Killed In U.S. Strike In Afghanistan

By Mar 26, 2017

The Pentagon announced Saturday that it had killed a Pakistani terrorist leader with ties to al-Qaida and the Pakistani Taliban.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that Qari Yasin was killed in a U.S. airstrike on March 19 in Afghanistan's Paktika Province. It said he was a "senior terrorist figure" and that he had plotted the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott hotel in Islamabad.

Reuters reports that Yasin was killed in a drone strike.

Osama Bin Laden's Son Hamza Added To U.S. Terror Blacklist

By editor Jan 6, 2017

The State Department on Thursday announced that Hamza bin Laden has been added to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list.

The action also imposes sanctions on the son of Osama bin Laden.

Hamza bin Laden was added to the terror list after he was "determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security."

Navy: Saudi Flight Trainees Are Grounded In Aftermath Of Pensacola Shooting

By Dec 11, 2019

The U.S. Navy has indefinitely suspended flight training for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students at three Florida bases in the aftermath of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer at the Pensacola Naval Air Station last week.

Classroom training will resume this week and flight training for other international students will start again, according to Navy officials who call the restriction a "safety stand-down."

The move affects 140 Saudi trainees at Pensacola Naval Air Station, 35 at nearby Whiting Field, and 128 at Naval Air Station Mayport.

Florida's Old Capitol Goes Blue After Pensacola Shooting

By editor Dec 12, 2019

Florida’s Old Capitol is going blue to support the Pensacola community after the fatal shooting last week at Naval Air Station Pensacola. 