Why Do Black Holes Exist?

Sunday 10pm BLACK HOLE UNIVERSE - Science/Documentary - Scientists reveal new clues to the strangest and most extreme objects in the universe.

Black holes are the most enigmatic and exotic objects in the universe. They’re also the most powerful, with gravity so strong it can trap light. And they’re destructive, swallowing entire planets, even giant stars. Anything that falls into them vanishes…gone forever. Now, astrophysicists are realizing that black holes may be essential to how our universe evolved—their influence possibly leading to life on Earth and, ultimately, us.

Join astrophysicist Janna Levin on a mind-bending journey to the frontiers of black hole research. Discover how scientists may soon be able to "see" a black hole and are revealing new clues to the strangest and most extreme objects in the universe. Join astrophysicist Janna Levin on a mind-bending journey to the frontiers of black hole research. Discover how scientists may soon be able to "see" a black hole and are revealing new clues to the strangest and most extreme objects in the universe.