WLRN Connects: A Coronavirus Virtual Conversation Series

Life in South Florida has been dramatically changed by COVID-19. Restrictions and official orders have disrupted just about every part of our day-to-day. The new coronavirus has also continued to spread in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, and our state and local officials are trying to determine the best path forward for returning to some kind of “normal.”

With that in mind, we want to get a sense of how COVID-19 has impacted the people and places we cover. We invite you to zoom in (via Zoom) with us on five topics and coverage areas that our team of journalists know well. In each of these webinars, our news team will be joined by experts and people experiencing the impact of coronavirus on their lives. Register here.

When: 3 p.m. daily on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8.

Where: Online via Zoom

What: A virtual conversation series with experts and WLRN journalists discussing these topics:

May 4, 3 p.m.: At-home learning with education reporter Jessica Bakeman

May 5, 3 p.m.: The environment with environmental reporter Jenny Staletovich

May 6, 3 p.m.: COVID-19 and the Florida Keys with southernmost reporter Nancy Klingener

May 7, 3 p.m.: COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean with Americas editor Tim Padgett

May 8, 3 p.m.: COVID-19 and the arts with editorial director Alicia Zuckerman

You can participate in the Q&A by submitting questions via Zoom's chat feature. If you can't access Zoom, you can view the discussion via Facebook Live and submit questions and thoughts in the comments. Register here.