WLRN Radio Mid-Day Host

WLRN Radio is seeking an experienced mid-day continuity host, whose air shift would primarily be 10am to 1pm, bringing the programs 1A, On Point, Fresh Air, Sundial, and The Florida Roundup to our South Florida audience. This is a part time, on-air position, reporting to the Director of Radio Programming. Other responsibilities may include production, operations, and programming-oriented tasks.

Requirements

Minimum 3 years on air experience mandatory

Bachelor’s in communication or equivalent education or work experience

Bilingual (English/Spanish) preferred

Strong written/verbal skills

Digital audio editing/sound engineering proficiency

To Apply

Please send cover letter, resume, and audio samples to jasonzabka@wlrn.org. Applications without audio samples will not be considered.