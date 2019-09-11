WLRN Radio Mid-Day Host

WLRN Radio is seeking an experienced mid-day continuity host, whose air shift would primarily be 10am to 1pm, bringing the programs 1A, On Point, Fresh Air, Sundial, and The Florida Roundup to our South Florida audience. This is a part time, on-air position, reporting to the Director of Radio Programming. Other responsibilities may include production, operations, and programming-oriented tasks.
Requirements
- Minimum 3 years on air experience mandatory
- Bachelor’s in communication or equivalent education or work experience
- Bilingual (English/Spanish) preferred
- Strong written/verbal skills
- Digital audio editing/sound engineering proficiency
To Apply
Please send cover letter, resume, and audio samples to jasonzabka@wlrn.org. Applications without audio samples will not be considered.