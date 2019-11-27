WLRN Wants To Know: What Conversations Are You Having On Thanksgiving?

By 56 minutes ago
  • LA Johnson / NPR

The Thanksgiving table sometimes serves as a therapeutic forum for airing personal and political grievances.

This year, South Florida families will have a lot of fodder: the upcoming 2020 presidential election; the threat of rising seas; and even football, namely a historic recent win by Florida International University against the University of Miami Hurricanes.

WLRN wants to hear from you. What topics are you bringing up on Turkey Day?

Is there something you’re particularly looking forward to discussing? What do you hope doesn’t come up, so you can avoid another riff with your distant uncle?

Enter your responses here:

Tags: 
Thanksgiving
holidays
2020 elections
climate change
Local News
news

