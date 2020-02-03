Woman Charged After Driving Through Mar-a-Lago Barricades Will Get Mental Health Care

By Eliot Kleinberg / Palm Beach Post
  • Hannah Roemhild, who breached two roadblocks during a police chase, appears in court with her attorney, David Roth, Monday, February 3rd, 2020.
    Hannah Roemhild, who breached two roadblocks during a police chase, appears in court with her attorney, David Roth, Monday, February 3rd, 2020.
    Lannis Waters / Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH -- The woman authorities say smashed through blockades near President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound on Friday will get treatment for what her attorney Monday called a “long history” of documented mental illness, aggravated by a failure to take her medications, that “brings her here today.”

Just before noon Friday, authorities have said, 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild, an opera soprano from Connecticut, led local, state and federal authorities on a 6-mile chase that ended when she bore down on Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies and Secret Service agents, who pumped several bullets into her car before she veered off, crossed the Southern Boulevard Bridge from Palm Beach and vanished in the West Palm Beach area.

