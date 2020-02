FAMILY MEAL MEATLOAF

Norman Van Aken, © All Rights Reserved 2019

The ‘family meals’ we had a the Pier House were raucous affairs. If we failed to make a good one the servers turned testy! This one had a calming effect on the team thank goodness.

Yield: 1 loaf

Meat mixture:

1# ground chuck

1# ground pork

1 large onion, diced small

1 large carrot, diced small

½ # mushrooms

2 T roasted garlic

¼ Cup tomato paste

2 T Pick-a-peppa sauce

2 eggs

½ C breadcrumbs