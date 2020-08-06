Your Friday Night Flick, Father's Little Dividend

Friday 8pm FATHER'S LITTLE DIVIDEND 1951 Romance Comedy starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. A sequel to the movie "Father of the Bride" Stanley Banks, tries to deal with becoming a grandfather for the first time.

A year after dealing with a surprise engagement in "Father of the Bride," Stanley Banks (Spencer Tracy) and his wife, Ellie (Joan Bennett), are in for another shock when they find their daughter Kay (Elizabeth Taylor) is now pregnant. Not ready to be a grandfather, Stanley keeps quiet while everyone else fawns over the mother-to-be and bothers her about baby names and nursery decorations. Ironically, his silence makes him the person Kay turns to the most for help, which in turn helps him.

Movie Goofs

The baby is not christened until he is about 6 months old, named after his maternal grandfather, to his surprise. There is no clue given as to what he would have been called in the first six months of life.