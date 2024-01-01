Sarah Mobley Smith joined WLRN in July 2023 as senior editor, overseeing WLRN News' feature reporting for coverage of health care, Broward County, the Florida Keys, the Americas and immigrant communities.

Smith comes to WLRN News from the NPR member station in Charlotte, N.C., where she served as senior editor of WFAE's race and equity team.

Previously, Smith spent more than two decades at NPR, where she worked as a senior producer and director of flagship shows “All Things Considered” and “Weekend Edition Saturday with Scott Simon.”

