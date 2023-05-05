Gaze skyward tonight for Eta Aquarid meteor shower

Should you be looking for a way to recover from today’s Cinco de Mayo festivities, find a really dark place outdoors and cast your gaze in the direction of the constellation Aquarius.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is set to peak between midnight and dawn Saturday.

Sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere should be able to see around 30-meteors an hour — although, meteorologists say, the light from the full moon may complicate matters.

According to the Planetary Society, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower is caused by the Earth passing through the debris-tail of Halley’s Comet.

Its next appearance should come in 2061.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.