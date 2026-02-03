South Florida Newscast: Tuesday, February 3

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s cancellation of Temporary Protected Status for more than 350,000 Haitians in the U.S. Florida. A new bill in Florida's legislature would establish a system for protecting children when law enforcement identifies an imminent threat in an area. Plus, updates with Miami's urban development boundary, healthcare enrollment declines and other local news.