South Florida Newscast: Tuesday, February 3

Published February 3, 2026 at 3:01 PM EST

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s cancellation of Temporary Protected Status for more than 350,000 Haitians in the U.S. Florida. A new bill in Florida's legislature would establish a system for protecting children when law enforcement identifies an imminent threat in an area. Plus, updates with Miami's urban development boundary, healthcare enrollment declines and other local news.

