Immigration bill; authoritarianism; hate speech

Immigration bill sparks pushback from medical professionals

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss the intersection of immigration policy and health care. A proposal in the Florida Legislature intended to clamp down on illegal immigration is drawing sharp criticism from health care workers. If passed, the bill would require hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask patients about their immigration status.

Guests:



Stephanie Colombini , health reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida.

, health reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida. Kevin Cho Tipton, a nurse practitioner in Miami.

Is Florida tilting towards authoritarianism?

Freedom is a theme that Gov. Ron DeSantis has consistently woven into his messaging. Many of the governor’s priorities have been carried out by the Republican-controlled Legislature this session. Proponents of these bills say they bolster Floridians' freedom. But which freedoms and for who?

Guest:



Helen Lewis, staff writer for The Atlantic.

Combating hate speech with Volusia Sheriff Michael Chitwood

Extremist incidents in Florida have been on the rise in recent years. According to the Anti-Defamation League, events involving racial hate and antisemitism rose by 71% between 2020 and 2022.

A new Florida law looks to crack down on these incidents. DeSantis has signed a bill that makes harassing or intimidating someone based on their religion or ethnicity a hate crime that can be prosecuted as a third-degree felony. The bill drew bipartisan support passing both chambers unanimously. One of the measure's prominent supporters is Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood, who has been outspoken about his fight against extremism in the communities he serves.

Guest:

