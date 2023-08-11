DeSantis removes another state attorney; Immigration Divide, WMFE’s new multimedia series 

Orange and Osceola County State Attorney Monique Worrell is out of a job … at least for now. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Worrell this week. She’s a Democrat who was elected in 2020 with 66% of the vote.

In a press conference Wednesday , DeSantis said Worrell hasn’t been tough on crime and has avoided mandatory minimum sentences for gun crimes and drug offenses.

In her own press conference, Worrell said her suspension was a political move and she labeled DeSantis “a weak dictator.” Worrell also said she would fight the suspension and run for reelection next year.

We examine how the governor has used his executive power during his tenure and talk about what this all means legally and politically.

Guests:



John Kennedy , capital correspondent for Gannett newspapers in Florida.

, capital correspondent for Gannett newspapers in Florida. Judith Scully, professor of law at Stetson University College of Law.

Immigration Divide: A look at WMFE’s new multimedia series

Throughout Florida, there are many families of immigrants. Some of those families include members who are undocumented or in the process of obtaining permanent citizenship.

A new series from WMFE, Central Florida Seen and Heard: Immigration Divide , explores how Senate Bill 1718, which went into effect July 1, affects these families as well as its broader impact across over a dozen policy areas.

Guests:

