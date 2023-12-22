Special edition of The Florida Roundup: Growing Up With Guns & Bright Lit Place

This week on The Florida Roundup, we bring you two special reports: Growing Up With Guns, a series from WUSF examining the way guns can endanger kids' lives and futures and WLRN’s Bright Lit Place, a podcast that explores what fixing the Everglades would mean for the Florida and the world.

Growing Up With Guns

More children in Florida are getting their hands on guns. And even if they don't intend to use those weapons for violence, it can have serious consequences for them and their communities. In the WUSF series Growing Up With Guns, Health News Florida's Stephanie Colombini looks at the many ripple effects gun violence has on youth and the greater community. The series also highlights efforts to guide kids who have gotten in trouble with guns.

Read and listen to WUSF’s Growing Up With Guns.

Bright Lit Place

For the past 23 years, the federal government has partnered with the state of Florida on one of the world’s largest environmental restoration projects: fixing the Everglades. But the compromises that made that project possible are threatening to undo it. Through the decades, ambitions for restoration have shrunk — even as the price tag has ballooned. Climate change has made the effort all the more urgent.

Jenny Staletovich, WLRN’s environment editor, explores what fixing the Everglades would mean for Florida, and the world, in Bright Lit Place, a podcast from WLRN News, distributed by the NPR network with support from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Listen to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Amazon or the NPR app.

