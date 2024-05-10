School districts plan closures, impact of state immigration laws and Florida’s Wildlife Corridor

Some school districts plan closures amid enrollment loss

Some of the largest school districts in the state are dealing with shrinking enrollment, leadership changes and fighting over state money.

The school districts in Broward, Hillsborough and Duval counties are considering closing more than three dozen schools combined. But a school district in Central Florida is planning on adding more than a dozen new schools in the next decade.

Guests:



Megan Mallicoat , education reporter for Jacksonville Today.

, education reporter for Jacksonville Today. Marlene Sokol , education reporter for The Tampa Bay Times.

, education reporter for The Tampa Bay Times. Kate Payne , education reporter for WLRN News.

, education reporter for WLRN News. Angie Gallo, Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) Board Member and Vice Chair of the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA).

Impact of state immigration laws a year out

It’s been one year since Florida passed one of the toughest laws cracking down on undocumented immigrants. We hear about the impact on Florida’s agricultural industry.

Guest:



Jasmine Garsd, Immigration correspondent NPR and writer, host of The Last Cup.

Florida’s Wildlife Corridor

The Florida Wildlife Corridor is not a singular passageway but actually millions of acres held together across the state. About half of the areas are protected and a 2021 law aims to conserve millions more.

The Florida Trident, Oviedo Community News, WGCU and Central Florida Public Media teamed up for a deep-dive look at the Wildlife Corridor.