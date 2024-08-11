© 2024 WLRN
Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1

Season 28 Episode 16

2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market including a Walt Whitman inscribed Memoranda, 1906 – 1909 Buffalo Bill & Pawnee Bill posters, and an 1870 Cornelius Krieghoff oil painting. One is updated to $150K-$250K!

Aired: 09/22/24
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 3:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Clip: S28 E16 | 3:34
Watch 22:31
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 3
Visit the “City of Trees” for unbe-leaf-able Boise treasures in this half-hour RECUT.
Special: 22:31
Watch 22:31
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 4
Wrap up Season 4 of RECUT with a $50,000 appraisal at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Special: 22:31
Watch 22:31
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 2
In this half-hour RECUT, watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden.
Special: 22:31
Watch 22:31
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 1
Gem State treasures sparkle in this half-hour RECUT at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Special: 22:31
Watch 2:21
NOVA
A Hidden Cause of Sinkholes Is Lurking Underground
About 40% of the U.S. is susceptible to sinkholes.
Clip: S51 | 2:21
Watch 3:50
NOVA
Ozempic's Surprising Real Power
Blockbuster drug Ozempic keeps surprising scientists.
Clip: S51 | 3:50
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine Preview
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Special: 53:30
Watch 22:24
Antiques Roadshow
RECUT: Filoli, Part 4
Watch wow-worthy Woodside finds in this half-hour RECUT and learn which is up to $44,000!
Special: 22:24
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
I Was There
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Episode: S28 E22 | 52:28
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 13
Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW's Season 28 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals!
Episode: S28 E25 | 52:25
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 3
Visit Akron, OH for astonishing finds, including one $120,000 to $180,000 treasure!
Episode: S28 E15 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 2
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Episode: S28 E14 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Episode: S28 E13 | 52:24
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 3
Wrap up ROADSHOW's final hour in Raleigh, NC with an appraisal worth up to 120,000!
Episode: S28 E12 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 2
View ravishing Raleigh finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art. One is up to $100,000!
Episode: S28 E11 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 1
ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures at the North Carolina Museum of Art!
Episode: S28 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:30
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 3
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Louisiana for fascinating finds. One is appraised at $138,000!
Episode: S28 E9 | 52:30
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 2
Head to Louisiana’s capital for captivating appraisals, including a find up to $110,000!
Episode: S28 E8 | 52:26