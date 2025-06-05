Vintage Phoenix, Hour 2

Extras
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Investigate medical algorithms in which the patient’s race drives decisions.
After centuries of pseudoscience, researchers examine the causes of racial health disparities.
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
Appraisal: Silk Wedding Dress, ca. 1895
Appraisal: 1998 Magic: The Gathering "Dark Ritual" Trading Card Art
Two students created glasses that can identify people on the street, without them knowing.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 29
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 28
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 27
-
Season 26
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 25
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 24
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 23
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 22
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 21
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 20
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 19
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 18
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 17
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 16
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 15
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 14
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 13
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 12
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 11
-
Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch newly revealed treasures from all five stops of ROADSHOW's Season 29 Tour!
Discover finds that even our experts hadn’t seen prior to these magical ROADSHOW moments!
ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including one $150,000 - $200,000 find!
ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including one worth $180,000!
Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop! One is $350,000 - $570,000!