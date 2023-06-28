Miami's latest community fridge opens, as nonprofit battles food insecurity

The large colorful refrigerator on SW 12 Avenue in Little Havana is hard to miss, with its streams of pink, green and blue. But it's the contents of the fridge, and the pantry alongside it, that contain a more important message for the local community: feeding those with food insecurity.

Last week, the nonprofit Buddy System MIA celebrated the installation of its 10th community fridge in front of a busy street to allow those in need to access foods and to allow others to donate foods.

“Leave what you can and take what you need,” said Jessica Gutierrez Castillo, co-founder of the Buddy System MIA, in describing the mission of her organization’s installation of fridges throughout Miami.

She said having the vibrant fridge is a way to combat food insecurity and make visiting a food pantry a “beautiful experience.”

More than 278,000 Miami−Dade residents are facing food insecurity, according to the latest figures compiled by Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs.

Buddy System MIA was started in March 2020 in response to the COVID−19 pandemic. Through the organization, community members are paired up with another person who is homebound and needs help getting groceries.

Castillo got the idea to create a community fridge after seeing one when she visited the Bronx in New York City. She said she knew she wanted to incorporate it into her organization.

Not only does the fridge serve as a pantry but it’s also a community bulletin board. On the side of the enclosure there are flyers with mental health and legal resources and volunteer opportunities.

“Whether the fridge is full or not we have resources on the side of every fridge,” said Castillo. “I just feel like it gets people talking about food insecurity in the community.”

Alexa Herrera / WLRN Krystal Teresita Rodriquez painted the fridge's enclosure with symbols of the city.

Artist Krystal Teresita Rodriguez, braved the South Florida heat daily, to paint the enclosure.

“Having this fridge for the community is really, really important because I know what it's like to be in the sun all day, and I could only imagine not having a place to rest and shelter,” she said.

Rodriguez is a visual artist and said she jumped at the opportunity to get involved when she heard Castillo was looking for someone to help with the fridge project.

Other fridges are located throughout the city in Coconut Grove, Hialeah, Little Haiti, Richmond Heights and Overtown.