Field Notes for South Florida: WLRN's new environment newsletter

By Katie Lepri Cohen,
Jenny Staletovich
Published September 8, 2023

Field notes are what scientists record when they’re out and about, working in the wild. Scientists rely on them heavily as, according to one scientific journal, a "means of documenting needed contextual information."

At WLRN, we're creating a new style for them, for your inbox. Meet Field Notes, the newsletter.

We want to help South Floridians better understand the environment and climate issues facing our region. So we're launching a new special environment newsletter to do it.

We'll be breaking new ground and expanding on stories already in the news — from Florida's fight to save its wild lands, protect its reefs and seagrass meadows, address damage from climate and wrestle with invasive species.

The newsletter will be written by WLRN engagement editor Katie Cohen and edited by environment editor Jenny Staletovich.

Jenny has been a reporter in Florida for three decades and covering the environment full time for nearly 10 years. She’s reported on some of South Florida’s biggest stories: the 2018 devastating red tide and blue-green algae blooms, impacts from climate change and Everglades restoration, among others.

Katie has been a digital journalist since 2016, figuring out new ways to bring stories to Floridians and new audiences to our WLRN stories. In 2018, she launched WLRN’s environment text newsletter, a weekly SMS featuring environment and climate news, and in 2019, the station's Changing Tides newsletter.

Field Notes is an expansion of those efforts.

Here’s what you can expect to see in the newsletter: Original stories from Jenny’s field reporting. Plus, recaps, with context, of important environment and climate stories of the week.

We might throw some other things in there along the way.

Consider these field notes for living in South Florida. Delivered to your inbox every Friday. The first edition will launch Sept. 15, 2023. Sign up here.

Katie Lepri Cohen
Katie Lepri Cohen is WLRN's engagement editor. Her work involves distributing and amplifying WLRN's journalism on social media, managing WLRN's social accounts, writing and editing newsletters, and leading audience-listening efforts. Reach out via email at klcohen@wlrnnews.org.
See stories by Katie Lepri Cohen
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
